This week in country music: 1977 Southern Nights

How about some country music on this Friday morning.

Let's check the Billboard Country chart from this week in 1977. At number five was Charley Pride with She's Just An Old Love Turned Memory. The song was Pride's 17th number one country hit.

Marty Robbins was in the number four spot with Adios Amigos. Although he charted other hits up until his death in 1982, Adios Amigos was his last top five single.

Johnny Duncan was at number three with It Couldn't Have Been Any Better. The song was one of several singles by Duncan which featured session vocalist Janie Fricke on harmony vocals. She would go on to a successful recording career in the 1980's.

The number two song saw Kenny Rogers at a bar in Toledo, across from the depot. Of course that song was Lucille. It was Rogers first major hit following his departure from the country/rock group The First Edition. Lucille topped the country charts, becoming his first number one hit and one of his signature songs. It was also a big hit on pop radio climbing all the way to number five on Billboard's Hot 100.

And in the top spot for this week in '77 was another crossover hit. Southern Nights by Glen Campbell topped both Billboard's Country Chart and the Hot 100. It was the second time Campbell pulled off the trick. He topped both charts in 1975 with Rhinestone Cowboy. Southern Nights would be Campbell's final number one hit on both charts.

