This week in country music: 1977 Southern Nights - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

This week in country music: 1977 Southern Nights

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Connect
(KFVS) -

How about some country music on this Friday morning.

Let's check the Billboard Country chart from this week in 1977.  At number five was Charley Pride with She's Just An Old Love Turned Memory.  The song was Pride's 17th number one country hit.

Marty Robbins was in the number four spot with Adios Amigos.  Although he charted other hits up until his death in 1982, Adios Amigos was his last top five single.

Johnny Duncan was at number three with It Couldn't Have Been Any Better.  The song was one of several singles by Duncan which featured session vocalist Janie Fricke on harmony vocals.  She would go on to a successful recording career in the 1980's. 

The number two song saw Kenny Rogers at a bar in Toledo, across from the depot. Of course that song was Lucille.  It was Rogers first major hit following his departure from the country/rock group The First Edition.  Lucille topped the country charts, becoming his first number one hit and one of his signature songs.  It was also a big hit on pop radio climbing all the way to number five on Billboard's Hot 100. 

And in the top spot for this week in '77 was another crossover hit.  Southern Nights by Glen Campbell topped both Billboard's Country Chart and the Hot 100.   It was the second time Campbell pulled off the trick. He topped both charts in 1975 with  Rhinestone Cowboy.  Southern Nights would be Campbell's final number one hit on both charts.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • VOTER GUIDE: MO general municipal elections

    VOTER GUIDE: MO general municipal elections

    Friday, March 30 2018 12:15 PM EDT2018-03-30 16:15:16 GMT
    See some of the ballot issues in southeast Missouri for the general municipal election. (Source: Stock image/KFVS)See some of the ballot issues in southeast Missouri for the general municipal election. (Source: Stock image/KFVS)
    See some of the ballot issues in southeast Missouri for the general municipal election. (Source: Stock image/KFVS)See some of the ballot issues in southeast Missouri for the general municipal election. (Source: Stock image/KFVS)

    Voters will take to the polls on Tuesday, April 3 for the Missouri General Municipal Elections.

    Voters will take to the polls on Tuesday, April 3 for the Missouri General Municipal Elections.

  • Shooting suspect turns himself in to Sikeston police

    Shooting suspect turns himself in to Sikeston police

    Friday, March 30 2018 11:46 AM EDT2018-03-30 15:46:04 GMT
    Thomas D. Knighten (Source: Sikeston Police Department)Thomas D. Knighten (Source: Sikeston Police Department)

    A Sikeston, Missouri man turned himself into the Scott County Jail on Monday, March 26 in connection with a shooting in February according to police.

    A Sikeston, Missouri man turned himself into the Scott County Jail on Monday, March 26 in connection with a shooting in February according to police.

  • Southern IL couple still waiting for reward money from FBI

    Southern IL couple still waiting for reward money from FBI

    Friday, March 30 2018 11:33 AM EDT2018-03-30 15:33:23 GMT
    Pastor John Kunath and his wife, Bunny, hope to get the $10,000 reward from the FBI after tipping authorities off to the possible whereabouts of an armed and dangerous man in 2016. (Source: KFVS)Pastor John Kunath and his wife, Bunny, hope to get the $10,000 reward from the FBI after tipping authorities off to the possible whereabouts of an armed and dangerous man in 2016. (Source: KFVS)

    After discovering a man on the run was hiding out in their church, this southern Illinois couple gave a tip that got the FBI their man, but have yet to see any reward money.

    After discovering a man on the run was hiding out in their church, this southern Illinois couple gave a tip that got the FBI their man, but have yet to see any reward money.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • The Latest: Pulse gunman widow sobs with joy after acquittal

    The Latest: Pulse gunman widow sobs with joy after acquittal

    Friday, March 30 2018 10:02 AM EDT2018-03-30 14:02:18 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 12:42 PM EDT2018-03-30 16:42:11 GMT
    Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016. (Source: Facebook/CNN)Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016. (Source: Facebook/CNN)

    Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016.

    Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016.

  • Lost and found at the bottom of the ocean

    Lost and found at the bottom of the ocean

    Thursday, March 29 2018 5:59 PM EDT2018-03-29 21:59:38 GMT

    As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events. 

    As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events. 

  • Netflix is hiring someone to binge-watch Netflix

    Netflix is hiring someone to binge-watch Netflix

    Friday, March 30 2018 10:58 AM EDT2018-03-30 14:58:23 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 10:58 AM EDT2018-03-30 14:58:23 GMT
    The entertainment streaming company wants to pay someone to watch Netflix all day. (Source: CNN)The entertainment streaming company wants to pay someone to watch Netflix all day. (Source: CNN)

    If you're addicted to watching Netflix, there's a job that will pay you to binge-watch their original programming. 

    If you're addicted to watching Netflix, there's a job that will pay you to binge-watch their original programming. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly