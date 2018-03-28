First Alert: More showers on the way - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

First Alert: More showers on the way

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Here's a look at estimated rainfall totals over the last 24 hours (Source: KFVS) Here's a look at estimated rainfall totals over the last 24 hours (Source: KFVS)
Early Easter outlook (Source: KFVS) Early Easter outlook (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) -

Scattered showers continue to move across our southern counties this afternoon.

Grant Dade says more showers will develop and move across all the Heartland later tonight into tomorrow morning.

Some showers could produce locally heavy rainfall. There may even be a few rumbles of thunder from time to time tomorrow morning, but severe weather is not expected.

Temperatures this evening will remain steady for the most part, in the upper 40s and lower 50s north to middle and upper 50s south. Morning lows will be close to evening temperatures as well.

Thursday will be cloudy with scattered showers, especially early. Highs will reach the middle 50s north to lower 60s south.

We are tracking a fairly unsettled weather pattern into the Easter weekend. The may even be a chance of snow in a few areas.

  9-year-old Mariah Martinez found safe after 2 years

    Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited ChildrenSource: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
    9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.

  Boy crawls under toilet stall door, asks for help washing hands

    The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-a restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door. (Source: drew./Twitter)The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-a restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door. (Source: drew./Twitter)

    The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.

  Former teacher pleads guilty to bringing students home for sex

    Jessie Lorene Goline (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Jessie Lorene Goline (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
    A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.

