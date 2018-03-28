First Alert: More showers on the way

Here's a look at estimated rainfall totals over the last 24 hours (Source: KFVS)

Scattered showers continue to move across our southern counties this afternoon.

Grant Dade says more showers will develop and move across all the Heartland later tonight into tomorrow morning.

Some showers could produce locally heavy rainfall. There may even be a few rumbles of thunder from time to time tomorrow morning, but severe weather is not expected.

Temperatures this evening will remain steady for the most part, in the upper 40s and lower 50s north to middle and upper 50s south. Morning lows will be close to evening temperatures as well.



Thursday will be cloudy with scattered showers, especially early. Highs will reach the middle 50s north to lower 60s south.



We are tracking a fairly unsettled weather pattern into the Easter weekend. The may even be a chance of snow in a few areas.

