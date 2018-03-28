What you need to know March 28 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

What you need to know March 28

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
More rain on the radar for Wednesday (Source: KFVS) More rain on the radar for Wednesday (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) -

Good morning, it is Wednesday, March 28.

First Alert Forecast

We’ll have more rain today. The weather will be drier to the north and west and wetter in the south and east.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says we could get a break in the rain in the late morning, but we’ll get another round of showers this afternoon and tonight. Some places have gotten an inch of rain already.

That’s on track for the 1-to-3 inch projection. Temps will top out in the 50s.

Thursday also looks wet. We have a flood watch that lasts until then. Friday looks to be the only day this work week where we will have mostly dry weather and see some sunshine.

There will be dry time over the weekend, but there will also be periods of scattered showers.

The highs on Saturday could be in the 60s, but Sunday looks much cooler with high temperatures only topping out in the 40s.

Making headlines

  1. The Carbondale Police Department says there isn't a secret "pizza code." More on their statement.
  2. Missouri Highway Patrol officials want everyone to make good decisions when traveling in flooded areas. 
  3. KSP confirms there will be an investigation into an inmate's death.
  4. Four-year-old Lincoln Barber received the honor of honorary police officer in Paducah, Ky and loves police officers.
  5. For the second year in a row, lawmakers on the Missouri House Appropriations Committee voted to spend only $1 on sobriety checkpoints.

Trending web stories

 In-N-Out Burger is seeking a restraining order against an online prankster, see why.

A mom teaches her 'entitled' son a lesson at Goodwill and Facebook applauds.

A woman is facing charges after her two young children were found dead earlier this week.

A car found submerged in Cane Creek near Neelyville, MO has been claimed by the driver.

  • 9-year-old Mariah Martinez found safe after 2 years

    Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited ChildrenSource: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
    9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.

  • Boy crawls under toilet stall door, asks for help washing hands

    The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.

  • Former teacher pleads guilty to bringing students home for sex

    Jessie Lorene Goline (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Jessie Lorene Goline (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
    A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.

