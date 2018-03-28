What you need to know March 28

More rain on the radar for Wednesday (Source: KFVS)

Good morning, it is Wednesday, March 28.

First Alert Forecast

We’ll have more rain today. The weather will be drier to the north and west and wetter in the south and east.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says we could get a break in the rain in the late morning, but we’ll get another round of showers this afternoon and tonight. Some places have gotten an inch of rain already.

That’s on track for the 1-to-3 inch projection. Temps will top out in the 50s.

Thursday also looks wet. We have a flood watch that lasts until then. Friday looks to be the only day this work week where we will have mostly dry weather and see some sunshine.

There will be dry time over the weekend, but there will also be periods of scattered showers.

The highs on Saturday could be in the 60s, but Sunday looks much cooler with high temperatures only topping out in the 40s.

Making headlines

In-N-Out Burger is seeking a restraining order against an online prankster, see why.

A mom teaches her 'entitled' son a lesson at Goodwill and Facebook applauds.

A woman is facing charges after her two young children were found dead earlier this week.

A car found submerged in Cane Creek near Neelyville, MO has been claimed by the driver.

Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.

