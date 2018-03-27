Blues win in overtime - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Blues win in overtime

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) -

The St. Louis blue take things down to the wire and some against the San Jose Sharks.

Blues tied things up at 2 to send it into overtime and they clinched the victory in OT 3-2.

  • Blues hand Kings worst defeat of season, 7-2

    Blues hand Kings worst defeat of season, 7-2

    Sunday, March 11 2018 12:55 PM EDT2018-03-11 16:55:43 GMT
    The struggling St. Louis Blues got goals from seven players and routed the Los Angeles Kings 7-2 on Saturday, handing them their worst defeat of the season.

  • Blues rally for 5-4 overtime win over Blackhawks

    Blues rally for 5-4 overtime win over Blackhawks

    Monday, March 19 2018 4:50 AM EDT2018-03-19 08:50:11 GMT
    Patrik Berglund scored 3:31 into overtime, and the St. Louis Blues came from behind for a big 5-4 victory over the lowly Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night.

