Cape Girardeau County, MO holds first election under new voter ID law

With only one week left before Missourians vote on their April 3 election, n Cape Girardeau, it's the first time after the new voter ID law goes into effect.(Source: KFVS)

With only one week left before Missourians vote on their April 3 election, in Cape Girardeau, it's the first time after the new voter ID law goes into effect.

There are a few ways now to prove that you're a registered voter in Missouri.

The first is just showing your driver’s license or any form of government-issued photo ID.

The other two options if you're headed to the polls any government document with your name on it or a utility bill or bank statement. Essentially something that has not only your name but also your address, that would then require you to also sign a statement saying who you are.

And third, would be having the election judge look up your registration and match your signature from a provisional ballot you would fill out.

Supervisor of elections Allen Seabaugh says that the fact this election is expected to be a low turnout is a good thing.

"It's good to be able to test it in a smaller election, to know what to expect in a bigger one,” he said. “The Secretary of State’s Office has done a good job of putting the information out there to the voters.”

Seabaugh says that there should still be time to get a government-issued photo ID if you have any questions the secretary of state has more information about the law.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved