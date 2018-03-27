Cape Girardeau County, MO holds first election under new voter I - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau County, MO holds first election under new voter ID law

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Written by Hank Cavagnaro, Reporter
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

With only one week left before Missourians vote on their April 3 election, in Cape Girardeau, it's the first time after the new voter ID law goes into effect.

There are a few ways now to prove that you're a registered voter in Missouri.

The first is just showing your driver’s license or any form of government-issued photo ID.

The other two options if you're headed to the polls any government document with your name on it or a utility bill or bank statement. Essentially something that has not only your name but also your address, that would then require you to also sign a statement saying who you are.

And third, would be having the election judge look up your registration and match your signature from a provisional ballot you would fill out.

Supervisor of elections Allen Seabaugh says that the fact this election is expected to be a low turnout is a good thing.

"It's good to be able to test it in a smaller election, to know what to expect in a bigger one,” he said. “The Secretary of State’s Office has done a good job of putting the information out there to the voters.”

Seabaugh says that there should still be time to get a government-issued photo ID if you have any questions the secretary of state has more information about the law. 

