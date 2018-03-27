KSP investigating McCracken Co. inmate death

According to Post 1 Trooper Jay Thomas, Kentucky State Police has confirmed there will be a death investigation after an inmate who was transferred to an area hospital died. (Source: Raycom Media)

The Paducah Police Department released new details in the arrest of an inmate who later died at an area hospital.

According to police, Joshua Fuson, 33, was arrested at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, March 25 after his brother called the police to report he had overdosed.

They say Fuson first agreed to go with ambulance personnel for medical treatment but then fled when they got outside of his brother's apartment building. He allegedly fought with officers, spitting at them and ambulance personnel, before he was handcuffed and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Fuson was booked on charges of public intoxication (controlled substance), resisting arrest, two counts of third-degree assault, menacing and disorderly conduct.

According to Kentucky State Police, he was being processed and became unresponsive.They said Fuson was then was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

An autopsy and toxicology was scheduled for Wednesday, March 27.

KSP is investigating Fuson's death and the Paducah Police Department is assisting, as needed.

"On behalf of the police department, I extend my deepest sympathy to Mr. Fuson's family," said Chief of Police Brandon Barnhill. "This is a tragic death, and evidence that drug use continues to tear our families apart."

Out of respect for the KSP investigation, Paducah police said they will have no further comment until the investigation is finished.

