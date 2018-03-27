KSP confirms there will be an investigation into KY inmate death

According to Post 1 Trooper Jay Thomas, Kentucky State Police has confirmed there will be a death investigation after an inmate who was transferred to an area hospital died. (Source: Raycom Media)

The McCracken County inmate was being processed and became unresponsive.The inmate then was taken to the area hospital where the inmate later died.

An autopsy and toxicology is scheduled for Wednesday, March 27.

