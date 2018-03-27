KSP confirms there will be an investigation into KY inmate death - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KSP confirms there will be an investigation into KY inmate death

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
According to Post 1 Trooper Jay Thomas, Kentucky State Police has confirmed there will be a death investigation after an inmate who was transferred to an area hospital died. (Source: Raycom Media) According to Post 1 Trooper Jay Thomas, Kentucky State Police has confirmed there will be a death investigation after an inmate who was transferred to an area hospital died. (Source: Raycom Media)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

According to Post 1 Trooper Jay Thomas, Kentucky State Police has confirmed there will be a death investigation after an inmate who was transferred to an area hospital died.

The McCracken County inmate was being processed and became unresponsive.The inmate then was taken to the area hospital where the inmate later died.

An autopsy and toxicology is scheduled for Wednesday, March 27.

