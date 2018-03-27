Business leaders meet at JAL to talk childcare help in IL

Illinois Business leaders met with Ready Nation a nonprofit organization and members from John A Logan met on March 23 to talk about the accessibility to child health care. (Source: KFVS)

Illinois business leaders met with Ready Nation, a nonprofit organization, and members from John A Logan on March 23 to talk about the accessibility to child health care.

According to Ready Nation, a study released March 23 showed that seven out of 10 young children live in families where all available parents are working.

Nationally, about one-third of parents report difficulties in finding child care. And childcare challenges among their workers cost American employers more than $3 billion in lost productivity every year.

The group would like to see when the state budget in Illinois is settled that the tens of thousands of parents without easy access to childcare will have easier access to programs that can help them such as Illinois Child Care Assistance Program.

Lori Longueville the Director of Child Care Resource and Referral at John A. Logan talks about why having the state give money to child care programs is so important.

"This is definitely a program that brings the money back into the community," Longueville said. "This is an investment not only in the family, and long-term term growth in that family, but its also an investment in our own economy."

Governor Rauner has proposed cutting program appropriations by almost $100 million dollars by the 2019 fiscal year, and they urge policymakers to avoid these cuts.

