Constant rain is hurting some businesses bottom line

Written by Kelsey Anderson, Reporter
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

The saying goes April Showers bring May Flowers, but what do March showers bring?

Some business owners say headaches because the rain is affecting their bottom line. 

Most people would agree, the rain needs to go, especially business owners who depend on good weather.

"With all the rain it's difficult to prepare the soil of a garden so they're having to wait until it dries out a little bit," said Paul Schnare, owner of Sunny Hill Garden, "it's affecting business because a lot of people are anxious to do something but they keep looking at the weather and thinking oh well I can't do anything because the weathers not very good."

The warm and wet weather might not be good for gardeners, but Chris Horrell with Bug Zero said the bugs love it.

"This time of year we get a lot of termite calls," said Horrell.

The problem is if the exterior of a building is wet he can't treat it.

Which means clients have to wait until the rain dries up, but the rain isn't bad for all businesses. 

"When it's damp outside I just feel cold so more hot coffee more warm things," said Annie Criddle while having coffee with a friend at Baristas. 

"It's not like you can go to the park or go to the river or the lake or something so you might as well come in and sit in here and have some coffee or some hot tea," said Keller Ford, managing partner of Baristas.

