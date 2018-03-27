Car crash found in Cane Creek was never reported

A driver has come forward after a car was found in Cane Creek. (Source: MSHP)

A car found submerged in Cane Creek near Neelyville, MO has been claimed by the driver.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, after posting the car wreck on social media, the driver came forward.

The driver said they had crashed their vehicle two weeks ago and swam out, but never reported it.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.