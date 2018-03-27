4-year-old battling cancer named honorary Paducah, KY police officer for a day

4-year-old Lincoln is an officer for a day (Source: Paducah Police, Facebook)

Four-year-old Lincoln Barber received the honor of honorary police officer in Paducah and loves police officers.

According to the Paducah police Facebook page, Lincoln was diagnosed in late 2017 with a cancerous tumor in his spinal cord, and has spread to his brain.

His mother has established a Facebook page, Lincoln's Fight.

Lincoln is the son of Melina Dodd and the late Drew Barber.

