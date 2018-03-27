Program aimed to help students eliminate crashes during prom in Perryville, MO

Juniors and seniors from Perryville High School and St. Vincent High Schools joined together on Tuesday to learn more about the dangers of drugs and alcohol on the roads after prom.



The Perry County Community Task Force (PCCTF) brought together several speakers that talked about drugs, opioids, alcohol and more.



The program has held the program for juniors and seniors since 1998.



Since then, Brandie Mantz, PCCTF Director, said she feels this program has helped minimize the number of crashes that students are involved in after prom.



"Around this time of year, a lot of accidents were happening," Mantz said. "It was Prom and graduation time. Kids felt like they could party and be invincible and not have anything happen. "So, several accidents did happen so this (program) was helped developed to make kids aware of the choices that they were making."



PCCTF Assistant Director Jessica Mahathath said she feels this is very important information the students need to know to help save their life, not just on the night of Prom but throughout their life.



"So many people are affected by this on a regular basis, not just in our community but in other communities as well," Mahathath said. "We actually have people that come in to share their personal stories of either losing a family member who was hit by a drunk driver or hit by somebody that was texting and driving."



Leaders hope students will pass along information learned at this event and spread awareness to help save lives.



"We encourage them to get out there, to be involved and be a part of it also," Mahathath added.