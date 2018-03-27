AG announces broader criminal, civil review of Mississippi Co. J - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

AG announces broader criminal, civil review of Mississippi Co. Jail, former sheriff

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Missouri Attorney General's Office pursuing broader criminal and civil review of the Mississippi County Jail and former sheriff Cory Hutcheson. (Source: Cape Girardeau County Jail) Missouri Attorney General's Office pursuing broader criminal and civil review of the Mississippi County Jail and former sheriff Cory Hutcheson. (Source: Cape Girardeau County Jail)
Tory Sanders died in an incident that injured six law enforcement officers in the Mississippi County Jail. (Source: WKRN) Tory Sanders died in an incident that injured six law enforcement officers in the Mississippi County Jail. (Source: WKRN)
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley announced on Tuesday, March 27 that his office is pursuing a broader criminal and civil review of the Mississippi County Jail facility and former sheriff Cory Hutcheson.

This announcement follows findings by three medical experts that the death of Tory Sanders, who died while in protective custody in the Mississippi County Jail, was the result of a medical condition known as excited delirium.

Read the full report on Sanders' death below or click here.

According to the office of the Attorney General, the three experts were separately retained by the Mississippi County coroner, the victim's family and federal investigators.

Due to the findings, homicide charges are not currently being pursued against Hutcheson in Sanders' death. However, the Attorney General's Office will continue to investigate.

According to the Attorney General's Office, Sanders' death is the latest in a series of at least three incidents of death in the Mississippi County Jail in recent years. Because of these and other evidence of troubling conduct by jail staff, the office is pursuing the broader review of the facility.

"There is a troubling pattern of deaths and inappropriate conduct at the Mississippi County Jail," Hawley said. "I remain deeply concerned about the training, supervision and practices in this facility. This office will continue to investigate to determine if charges are warranted in other instances."

They say the review will seek to determine whether any other civil or criminal proceedings might be warranted due to these other deaths.

The Attorney General's Office continues to pursue criminal charges against Hutcheson for robbery, assault, tampering with computer data, forgery, making a false document and other crimes. Additionally, the office continues to pursue a civil proceeding in quo warranto to prevent him from continuing in the office of sheriff.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Cape Girardeau County, MO holds first election under new voter ID law

    Cape Girardeau County, MO holds first election under new voter ID law

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 11:21 PM EDT2018-03-28 03:21:24 GMT
    With only one week left before Missourians vote on their April 3 election, n Cape Girardeau, it's the first time after the new voter ID law goes into effect.(Source: KFVS)With only one week left before Missourians vote on their April 3 election, n Cape Girardeau, it's the first time after the new voter ID law goes into effect.(Source: KFVS)

    With only one week left before Missourians vote on their April 3 election, n Cape Girardeau, it's the first time after the new voter ID law goes into effect.

    With only one week left before Missourians vote on their April 3 election, n Cape Girardeau, it's the first time after the new voter ID law goes into effect.

  • Parts of MO experiencing dangerous flooding, patrol offers tips

    Parts of MO experiencing dangerous flooding, patrol offers tips

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-03-28 01:25:18 GMT
    Dangerous flooding is happening in parts of MO (Source: Stock image/KFVS)Dangerous flooding is happening in parts of MO (Source: Stock image/KFVS)

    Missouri Highway Patrol officials want everyone to make good decisions when traveling in flooded areas. 

    Missouri Highway Patrol officials want everyone to make good decisions when traveling in flooded areas. 

  • First Alert: Rain to move south throughout the day

    First Alert: Rain to move south throughout the day

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 5:36 PM EDT2018-03-27 21:36:57 GMT
    Flood Watches and Warnings. (Source: KFVS)Flood Watches and Warnings. (Source: KFVS)

    If you were hoping for dry weather you won't find it today. 

    If you were hoping for dry weather you won't find it today. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly