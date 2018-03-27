AG announces broader criminal, civil review of Mississippi Co. Jail, former sheriff

Tory Sanders died in an incident that injured six law enforcement officers in the Mississippi County Jail. (Source: WKRN)

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley announced on Tuesday, March 27 that his office is pursuing a broader criminal and civil review of the Mississippi County Jail facility and former sheriff Cory Hutcheson.

This announcement follows findings by three medical experts that the death of Tory Sanders, who died while in protective custody in the Mississippi County Jail, was the result of a medical condition known as excited delirium.

Read the full report on Sanders' death below or click here.

According to the office of the Attorney General, the three experts were separately retained by the Mississippi County coroner, the victim's family and federal investigators.

Due to the findings, homicide charges are not currently being pursued against Hutcheson in Sanders' death. However, the Attorney General's Office will continue to investigate.

According to the Attorney General's Office, Sanders' death is the latest in a series of at least three incidents of death in the Mississippi County Jail in recent years. Because of these and other evidence of troubling conduct by jail staff, the office is pursuing the broader review of the facility.

"There is a troubling pattern of deaths and inappropriate conduct at the Mississippi County Jail," Hawley said. "I remain deeply concerned about the training, supervision and practices in this facility. This office will continue to investigate to determine if charges are warranted in other instances."

They say the review will seek to determine whether any other civil or criminal proceedings might be warranted due to these other deaths.

The Attorney General's Office continues to pursue criminal charges against Hutcheson for robbery, assault, tampering with computer data, forgery, making a false document and other crimes. Additionally, the office continues to pursue a civil proceeding in quo warranto to prevent him from continuing in the office of sheriff.

