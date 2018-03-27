Missouri bill pushes for computer science in high school - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missouri bill pushes for computer science in high school

Missouri lawmakers are considering a new bill that would encourage public school students to take computer science in high school. (Source: Raycom Media) Missouri lawmakers are considering a new bill that would encourage public school students to take computer science in high school. (Source: Raycom Media)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri lawmakers are considering a new bill that would encourage public school students to take computer science in high school.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Senate Economic Development Committee will hear testimony Tuesday on a bill that would count computer science as a math, science or practical arts credit required for graduation rather than treating it as an elective. The bill already passed in the House.

Kansas City tech advocates say the bill is a way to address the area's tech worker shortage.

KC Tech Council President Ryan Weber says that closing the tech skills gap requires flooding "our future pipeline."

But some school counseling groups are concerned that the bill may affect college-bound students from meeting the requirements they need for acceptance.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • Cape Girardeau County, MO holds first election under new voter ID law

    Cape Girardeau County, MO holds first election under new voter ID law

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 11:21 PM EDT2018-03-28 03:21:24 GMT
    With only one week left before Missourians vote on their April 3 election, n Cape Girardeau, it's the first time after the new voter ID law goes into effect.(Source: KFVS)With only one week left before Missourians vote on their April 3 election, n Cape Girardeau, it's the first time after the new voter ID law goes into effect.(Source: KFVS)

    With only one week left before Missourians vote on their April 3 election, n Cape Girardeau, it's the first time after the new voter ID law goes into effect.

    With only one week left before Missourians vote on their April 3 election, n Cape Girardeau, it's the first time after the new voter ID law goes into effect.

  • Parts of MO experiencing dangerous flooding, patrol offers tips

    Parts of MO experiencing dangerous flooding, patrol offers tips

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-03-28 01:25:18 GMT
    Dangerous flooding is happening in parts of MO (Source: Stock image/KFVS)Dangerous flooding is happening in parts of MO (Source: Stock image/KFVS)

    Missouri Highway Patrol officials want everyone to make good decisions when traveling in flooded areas. 

    Missouri Highway Patrol officials want everyone to make good decisions when traveling in flooded areas. 

  • First Alert: Rain to move south throughout the day

    First Alert: Rain to move south throughout the day

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 5:36 PM EDT2018-03-27 21:36:57 GMT
    Flood Watches and Warnings. (Source: KFVS)Flood Watches and Warnings. (Source: KFVS)

    If you were hoping for dry weather you won't find it today. 

    If you were hoping for dry weather you won't find it today. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly