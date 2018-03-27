Roadway open after tree blocks State Hwy. 34 near Logan, IL

According to Franklin County Emergency Management, a tree has been removed after blocking State Highway 34 east of Ross Briley/Morgan Street near Logan, Illinois. The roadway is now (Source: Raycom Media)

According to Franklin County Emergency Management, a tree has been removed after blocking State Highway 34 east of Ross Briley/Morgan Street near Logan, Illinois on Tuesday afternoon, March 27.

The roadway is now open to traffic.

