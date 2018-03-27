State police announce road safety 'Operation Sauter 2018'

The detail dedicated in honor of fallen Trooper James Sauter (Source: ISP)

A 24-hour statewide detail will begin on March 28, 2018, at midnight focusing on safety in Illinois.

According to state police, special enforcement detail dedicated in honor of fallen Trooper James Sauter, who was killed when struck by a semi on an Illinois interstate in 2013.

“With each motor carrier inspection completed, we are not only identifying safety violations and removing unsafe equipment and drivers from the roadways; we are making ourselves visible, which ultimately changes unsafe driving behaviors,” said ISP Director Leo P. Schmitz.

There will be vehicle checks and commercial motor vehicle (CMV) enforcement.

