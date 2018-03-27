Kentucky could become third state to not fund legal aid

Kentucky could become the third state to not fund legal aid programs that help poor people with problems like eviction proceedings and child custody disputes. (Source: Raycom Media)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky could become the third state to not fund legal aid programs that help poor people with problems like eviction proceedings and child custody disputes.

The state Senate has voted to eliminate funding for the Kentucky Access to Justice Commission, which supports four legal aid groups across the state. They provide legal services for poor people in non-criminal cases who are not guaranteed the right to an attorney.

State lawmakers are looking for budget cuts as they face massive pension liabilities and stagnant revenues. The Kentucky Access to Justice Commission says legal aid groups closed more than 20,000 cases in 2017 and helped more than 55,000 people.

The state House of Representatives included the funding in its budget proposal. Lawmakers are trying to negotiate a compromise.

