Kentucky could become third state to not fund legal aid - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kentucky could become third state to not fund legal aid

Kentucky could become the third state to not fund legal aid programs that help poor people with problems like eviction proceedings and child custody disputes. (Source: Raycom Media) Kentucky could become the third state to not fund legal aid programs that help poor people with problems like eviction proceedings and child custody disputes. (Source: Raycom Media)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky could become the third state to not fund legal aid programs that help poor people with problems like eviction proceedings and child custody disputes.

The state Senate has voted to eliminate funding for the Kentucky Access to Justice Commission, which supports four legal aid groups across the state. They provide legal services for poor people in non-criminal cases who are not guaranteed the right to an attorney.

State lawmakers are looking for budget cuts as they face massive pension liabilities and stagnant revenues. The Kentucky Access to Justice Commission says legal aid groups closed more than 20,000 cases in 2017 and helped more than 55,000 people.

The state House of Representatives included the funding in its budget proposal. Lawmakers are trying to negotiate a compromise.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • Cape Girardeau County, MO holds first election under new voter ID law

    Cape Girardeau County, MO holds first election under new voter ID law

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 11:21 PM EDT2018-03-28 03:21:24 GMT
    With only one week left before Missourians vote on their April 3 election, n Cape Girardeau, it's the first time after the new voter ID law goes into effect.(Source: KFVS)With only one week left before Missourians vote on their April 3 election, n Cape Girardeau, it's the first time after the new voter ID law goes into effect.(Source: KFVS)

    With only one week left before Missourians vote on their April 3 election, n Cape Girardeau, it's the first time after the new voter ID law goes into effect.

    With only one week left before Missourians vote on their April 3 election, n Cape Girardeau, it's the first time after the new voter ID law goes into effect.

  • Parts of MO experiencing dangerous flooding, patrol offers tips

    Parts of MO experiencing dangerous flooding, patrol offers tips

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-03-28 01:25:18 GMT
    Dangerous flooding is happening in parts of MO (Source: Stock image/KFVS)Dangerous flooding is happening in parts of MO (Source: Stock image/KFVS)

    Missouri Highway Patrol officials want everyone to make good decisions when traveling in flooded areas. 

    Missouri Highway Patrol officials want everyone to make good decisions when traveling in flooded areas. 

  • First Alert: Rain to move south throughout the day

    First Alert: Rain to move south throughout the day

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 5:36 PM EDT2018-03-27 21:36:57 GMT
    Flood Watches and Warnings. (Source: KFVS)Flood Watches and Warnings. (Source: KFVS)

    If you were hoping for dry weather you won't find it today. 

    If you were hoping for dry weather you won't find it today. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly