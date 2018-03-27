Illinois Tollway expects 6.5M holiday-weekend travelers - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Illinois Tollway expects 6.5M holiday-weekend travelers

Officials expect 6.5 million automobiles to travel the Illinois Tollway during the coming holiday weekend.(Source: Pixabay) Officials expect 6.5 million automobiles to travel the Illinois Tollway during the coming holiday weekend.(Source: Pixabay)

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (AP) - Officials expect 6.5 million automobiles to travel the Illinois Tollway during the coming holiday weekend.

The Easter and Passover holiday-travel weekend runs Friday through April 2. Officials say the heaviest day will be Friday. They expect 1.8 million vehicles on the 294-mile (473-kilometer) Tollway system in northeast Illinois.

A typical day sees 1.6 million autos on the roads.

Tollway Executive Director Liz Gorman says new speed limits will be posted on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway in northern Illinois - also known as Interstate 90 - after completion of engineering and traffic analysis.

Officials are also encouraging motorists to take the "Give Them Distance " pledge to slow down and move over for cars or workers stopped on the side of the road.

Construction will also be limited during the weekend.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

