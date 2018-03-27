IL public health officials warn about bleeding issues with 'fake - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

IL public health officials warn about bleeding issues with 'fake weed'

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
SPRINGFIELD, IL (KFVS) -

Six people have experience severe bleeding in northeast Illinois after using fake cannabinoids, or fake weed, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).

The department is warning people about the dangers of synthetic cannabinoids, often called fake weed, K2, and spice.

“Despite the perception that synthetic cannabinoids are safe and a legal alternative to marijuana, many are illegal and can cause severe illness,” said IDPH Director Nirav D. Shah, M.D., J.D.  “The recent cases of severe bleeding are evidence of the harm synthetic cannabinoids can cause.”

Anyone who has a serious reaction to synthetic cannabinoids should call 911 or go to your nearest health provider.

