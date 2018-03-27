Ameren Missouri files request to adjust bills - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Ameren Missouri files request to adjust bills

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) -

Ameren Missouri has filed a request with the Missouri Public Service Commission to adjust the fuel and purchased power adjustment charge (FAC) on customers' bills.

Ameren has made two filings. The adjustment charge would raise bills just over $2 per month and would take effect in June.

Missourians wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel at 866-922-2959 or the Public Service Commission Staff 800-392-4211.

Ameren Missouri serves more than 1.2 million residents in the state.

