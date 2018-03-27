Paducah Fire Dept. uses music store damaged by truck for trainin - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah Fire Dept. uses music store damaged by truck for training

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

A truck crashed into a Paducah, Kentucky music store on March 19 and now the fire department is using the building for training.

According to the City of Paducah, the truck went through the front of the building, three rooms and finally stopped in a fourth room.

Paducah Fire Department Engine 4, Engine 3, Ladder 7 and Rescue 2 responded to the call along with students who were participating in a Structure Collapse Technician class. Those students included 10 from Paducah Fire and two from Murray Fire.

The City said it was an opportunity to put all of the classwork into practice since the truck stopped in the middle of a load-bearing wall. The students placed a temporary ParaTech shore before the truck was removed and then the Paducah Fire Dept. and the SCT students built a two-post T-shore and a spot shore to brace the roof and the rest of the wall that the truck had destroyed.

