Carbondale PD: No secret 'pizza code'

The Carbondale Police Department says there isn't a secret "pizza code."

The department took to Facebook on Tuesday, addressing a viral post instructing 911 callers to ask for a "pepperoni pizza" if they can't safely talk to dispatchers.

"If you need a pizza, call Quatro's Deep Dish Pizza or Pags Pizza - Carbondale. If you need the police, call us," they said on Facebook.

Being a manager at Quatro's pizza in Carbondale, Nina Barczinski get's a lot of phone calls for orders

But when she heard about the latest social media meme going around she was pretty confused.

"I guess there's a crazy news story going around about people calling the police and ordering a pizza?” she said.

More specifically, there have been reports of people dialing 911 and asking for pizza as a code for needing help when you can't talk to dispatchers. That is leading to social media posts from Carbondale Police urging people not do it.

Johnston City Chief of Police William Stark says this code isn't something dispatchers are trained for, but it could still lead to you getting help.

"If you do, do something like that, just keep going and eventually the dispatcher will catch on"

