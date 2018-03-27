Basketball tournament, scholarship fundraiser in New Madrid, MO

The money will benefit a graduate headed to college. (Source: Raycom Media)

A fundraiser at New Madrid Elementary School in Missouri will benefit students with scholarship money.

Hosted by Derrell Minner, the event will raise money for the Tabias Minner Scholarship Fund.

There will be a full day basketball tournament with raffle tickets, food, drinks music and supportive people from the community.

This fundraiser will help a high school graduate in the area raise money for college.

