Basketball tournament, scholarship fundraiser in New Madrid, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Basketball tournament, scholarship fundraiser in New Madrid, MO

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
The money will benefit a graduate headed to college. (Source: Raycom Media) The money will benefit a graduate headed to college. (Source: Raycom Media)
NEW MADRID, MO (KFVS) -

A fundraiser at New Madrid Elementary School in Missouri will benefit students with scholarship money. 

Hosted by Derrell Minner, the event will raise money for the Tabias Minner Scholarship Fund.

There will be a full day basketball tournament with raffle tickets, food, drinks music and supportive people from the community. 

This fundraiser will help a high school graduate in the area raise money for college.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Cape Girardeau County, MO holds first election under new voter ID law

    Cape Girardeau County, MO holds first election under new voter ID law

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 11:21 PM EDT2018-03-28 03:21:24 GMT
    With only one week left before Missourians vote on their April 3 election, n Cape Girardeau, it's the first time after the new voter ID law goes into effect.(Source: KFVS)With only one week left before Missourians vote on their April 3 election, n Cape Girardeau, it's the first time after the new voter ID law goes into effect.(Source: KFVS)

    With only one week left before Missourians vote on their April 3 election, n Cape Girardeau, it's the first time after the new voter ID law goes into effect.

    With only one week left before Missourians vote on their April 3 election, n Cape Girardeau, it's the first time after the new voter ID law goes into effect.

  • Parts of MO experiencing dangerous flooding, patrol offers tips

    Parts of MO experiencing dangerous flooding, patrol offers tips

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-03-28 01:25:18 GMT
    Dangerous flooding is happening in parts of MO (Source: Stock image/KFVS)Dangerous flooding is happening in parts of MO (Source: Stock image/KFVS)

    Missouri Highway Patrol officials want everyone to make good decisions when traveling in flooded areas. 

    Missouri Highway Patrol officials want everyone to make good decisions when traveling in flooded areas. 

  • First Alert: Rain to move south throughout the day

    First Alert: Rain to move south throughout the day

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 5:36 PM EDT2018-03-27 21:36:57 GMT
    Flood Watches and Warnings. (Source: KFVS)Flood Watches and Warnings. (Source: KFVS)

    If you were hoping for dry weather you won't find it today. 

    If you were hoping for dry weather you won't find it today. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly