New Kentucky map now available for spring road-trip plans

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's new highway map is now available, just in time for people wanting to make spring road-trip plans in the Bluegrass state.

State officials say the 2018-2019 Kentucky Official Highway Map is available at rest areas, welcome centers, local convention and tourism offices and Kentucky state parks.

The map includes a greeting from Gov. Matt Bevin.

He urges history buffs to discover Kentucky's African-American heritage, including Maysville's National Underground Railroad Museum, Nicholasville's Camp Nelson Civil War Heritage Park, Louisville's Muhammad Ali Center and Russellville's West Kentucky African American Heritage Center.

The map highlights the tastes found throughout Kentucky, which are featured in the Department of Tourism's 2018 culinary celebrations.

Kentucky's music events also are featured in the map, including Owensboro's Bluegrass Roots and Branches Music Festival and Louisville's Forecastle Festival.

