Illinois House panel to hear from gun-violence victims

Victims will tell their stories at the Illinois House. (Source: KFVS)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has invited victims of gun violence to tell their stories at a legislative hearing.

The House Judiciary-Criminal Law Committee will take testimony Tuesday afternoon in Chicago.

Madigan says he wants discussion on the effort to end illegal firearms sales. The Chicago Democrat noted the General Assembly approved a plan for state licensing of gun dealers last month.

Gov. Bruce Rauner vetoed the plan two weeks ago. He called it "burdensome" and noted federal law enforcement agencies already regulate dealers.

Madigan is gauging support for an override vote.

Online:

The bill is SB1657 .

