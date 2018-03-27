Park Hills, MO man seriously injured in crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Park Hills, MO man seriously injured in crash

Written by Marsha Heller, Producer
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A Park Hills, Missouri man was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday, March 26, 2018.

The crash happened in St. Francois County on Pimville Road, just east of Highway 32 around 1:45 a.m.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 31-year-old David L. Easter drove his Honda Civic off the side of the road.

The car hit a tree and Easter was reportedly thrown from the vehicle.

After the crash the car burst into flames.

A medical helicopter flew Easter from the crash site to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers report Easter was not wearing a seat belt.

