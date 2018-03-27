5 arrested on drug charges after investigation in Carlisle Co., - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

5 arrested on drug charges after investigation in Carlisle Co., KY

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
5 were arrested in Carlisle Co.
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Five people were arrested on drug charges in Carlisle County, Kentucky.

Brandy Lawrence of Bardwell, Leslie Mcintrye of Bardwell, Brandon Phillips of Arlington, Brian Hall of Kevil and Blake Reamer of Tennessee were arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

All subjects were arrested and remanded to Ballard County Detention Center. The investigation is still ongoing with more arrests possible.

The Carlisle County Sheriff Department executed multiple search warrants at the apartments in Bardwell Ky during the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 27.

Deputies said there were many citizen complaints of alleged drug traffic. Because of this, the department began a surveillance operation in mid-December of 2017 continuing through March 18, 2018.

Officials said over the course of four months they conducted surveillance and an investigations operation to find out if sufficient probable cause existed. Two search warrants were issued and executed by 12 officers from six agencies including two police K-9 officers.

During the search quantities of methamphetamine, prescription drugs and various amounts of paraphenalia were recovered.

The Carlisle County Sheriff's Department would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance during this operation. 
Bardwell PD, Clinton P.D., McCracken Co Sheriff Dept, Graves County Sheriff's Dept, Ballard County Jail.

