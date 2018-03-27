First Alert: Rain to move south throughout the day

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says rain is moving across the northern half of the Heartland and will continue to spread southeast throughout the late afternoon and evening hours.

Rainfall will increase overnight across our southeastern counties and will become locally heavy. Up to an addition, inch can be expected across our northern counties with 2-3 inches possible across our far southern counties.

Temperatures will be cooler tonight falling through the 50s during the evening hours. Lows by morning will range from the middle 40s north to the lower 50s far south

Rain totals will range from an inch to two inches across much of the Heartland. The weekend still looks unsettled with rain chances both Saturday and Sunday.

There will still be some dry time to hunt Easter Eggs but a wintry mix is possible for Easter. That's right it could be frosty while you're hiding the eggs!

