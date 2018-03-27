What you need to know March 27 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

What you need to know March 27

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Rainy and cool day today in the Heartland. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay) Rainy and cool day today in the Heartland. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
Good morning, it is Tuesday, March 27. 

First Alert Forecast

We will have rain on the radar during most of the morning. Laura Wibbenmeyer says it will mostly be to the north and west and then it will make its way slowly to the south and east, by this evening.

Winds will also pick up and will gust up to 30 mph at times. We’ll wake up in the 50s and make it into the mid-60s. 

Most areas will get from one-to-two inches between today and early Wednesday. Some isolated areas will get higher amounts. Places that don’t drain well will have flash flooding concerns.

It looks like we’ll have scattered showers at this time during the weekend. But, the skies are looking dry for East Egg Hunts.

Making headlines

  1. A crash Tuesday morning west of Cape Girardeau, Missouri lead to serious injuries for the driver.
  2. Eagle Ridge Christian School, in Cape Girardeau, added a system for extra security. 
  3. The BBB President & CEO said you could be making yourself more vulnerable than you think with quizzes online.
  4. The Poplar Bluff, Missouri man accused in a 2015 murder sees his case moved to Wayne County.
  5. One man is in custody after a woman was found dead in Cardwell, Missouri.

Trending web stories

A mother is facing deportation after allegedly stealing a salad.

A 'Depressed' ex-NFL player declined a state hall of fame nod and seemed to disavow football.

A rescued dog is looking much better after 8 months of an incredible recovery

The BBB wants to remind people to be careful about what they share or participate in online no matter how innocent it appears.

  • Cape Girardeau County, MO holds first election under new voter ID law

    With only one week left before Missourians vote on their April 3 election, n Cape Girardeau, it's the first time after the new voter ID law goes into effect.

  • Parts of MO experiencing dangerous flooding, patrol offers tips

    Missouri Highway Patrol officials want everyone to make good decisions when traveling in flooded areas. 

  • First Alert: Rain to move south throughout the day

    If you were hoping for dry weather you won't find it today. 

