What you need to know March 27

Good morning, it is Tuesday, March 27.

We will have rain on the radar during most of the morning. Laura Wibbenmeyer says it will mostly be to the north and west and then it will make its way slowly to the south and east, by this evening.

Winds will also pick up and will gust up to 30 mph at times. We’ll wake up in the 50s and make it into the mid-60s.

Most areas will get from one-to-two inches between today and early Wednesday. Some isolated areas will get higher amounts. Places that don’t drain well will have flash flooding concerns.

It looks like we’ll have scattered showers at this time during the weekend. But, the skies are looking dry for East Egg Hunts.

A mother is facing deportation after allegedly stealing a salad.

A 'Depressed' ex-NFL player declined a state hall of fame nod and seemed to disavow football.

A rescued dog is looking much better after 8 months of an incredible recovery

The BBB wants to remind people to be careful about what they share or participate in online no matter how innocent it appears.

