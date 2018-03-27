1 injured in rollover crash in Cape Girardeau, MO

The crash occurred as the driver ran off the roadway (Source: Rob Foote, KFVS)

The driver was left with serious injuries (Source: Rob Foote, KFVS)

A crash Tuesday morning on Rt. AB three miles west of Cape Girardeau, Missouri lead to serious injuries for the driver.

The crash was just after midnight at 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday, March 27.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 18-year-old Sierra Hudson of Cape Girardeau was driving a 2004 Hyundai Tiburon at the time of the crash.

Officials said she was headed eastbound on the roadway when she ran off the road and overturned.

Hudson has serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital according to highway patrol officials.

They said she was wearing a seat-belt.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved