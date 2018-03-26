Seven soldiers from Pope County

On March 31, 1865, 200 men from southern Illinois died while on their way home from the long and bloody Civil War. Seven of those 200 were from Pope County. Their bodies were never recovered.

Their families went weeks without knowing they had died. They never had a funeral. There are no graves. On March 31 Lusk Memorial VFW Post 9227 and the Pope County American Legion Post 719 will help establish a memorial for these men.

In conjunction with the John A. Logan Museum and the Mary Logan #11 Woman's Relief Corps, a ceremonial unveiling of the memorial will take place on the Pope County Courthouse lawn. The event will start at 1 pm.

The Logan Museum will present displays of Civil War weapons and accouterments as well as a mini-museum gallery. The public is invited.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved