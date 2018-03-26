Rebel Women of World War II - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Rebel Women of World War II

Written by Kevin Sanders, Director
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

From Rosie the Riveter to the Night Witches, the women of World War II were stone-cold warriors.

Much like their male counterparts, many women in Allied countries were clamoring to get in the game from the moment war broke out.

As we celebrate Women’s History Month, head out to the Cape Girardeau Public Library as Dr. Adam Criblez of Southeast Missouri State University highlights a few of these women—some famous, some obscure, but all incredibly courageous.

This event takes place Thursday, Mar 29, 2018, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. and  Registration are required.

