Boys and Girls Club of Carbondale, IL to hold women's showcase

Boys and Girls Club of Carbondale, IL to hold women's showcase

Written by Derek Dickerson, Director
Connect
The Boys and Girls Club will honor Mrs. Margaret Nesbit, the founder of the "I Can Read" Program.
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The Boys and Girls Club of Carbondale will hold its annual Phenomenal Women’s Showcase on Thursday, March 29 at 4 pm in their gym. The club is located at 250 N Springer St. in Carbondale.

This event is to honor and celebrate women in our club and community.

This year the BGCC honors Mrs. Margaret Nesbit, the founder of the “I Can Read” Program, with the Phenomenal Woman of the Year award.

The youth have special performances and a video montage celebrating women.

For more information: email Tina at the Boys and Girls Club of Carbondale at tcarpenter@bgc-cdale.org or call (618) 457-8877, ext. 1.

