2 varieties of Milo's Kitchen dog treats recalled

If their dog shows symptoms, pet owners should contact their veterinarian immediately. (Source: FDA)

The dog treats reportedly have elevated levels of beef thyroid hormone. (Source: FDA)

Two varieties of Milo's Kitchen dog treats have been recalled due to potentially elevated levels of beef thyroid hormone.

The J.M. Smucker Company announced the limited, voluntary recall. The treats were distributed nationally.

It includes the following items:

Production description UPC code Product size Best if used by date Milo's Kitchen Steak Grillers/Steak Grillers Recipe with Angus Steak 0 7910051822 7

0 7910051822 7

0 7910051823 4

0 7910052776 2 18 oz. bag

18 oz. bag

22 oz. bag

10 oz. bag 11/15/2018

4/26/2019

4/26/2019

4/26/2019 Milo's Kitchen Grilled Burger Bites with Sweet Potato and Bacon 0 7910052126 5 15 oz. bag 11/19/2018

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, dogs who eat high levels of beef thyroid hormone may show symptoms of increased thirst and urination, weight loss, increased heart rate and restlessness.

If there is prolonged consumption, these symptoms may increase in severity and include vomiting, diarrhea and rapid or labored breathing. If these symptoms occur, the FDA recommends pet owners contact their veterinarian immediately.

According to the FDA, it informed Smucker of three illness reports and immediately initiated a voluntary recall of the limited, impacted production.

Consumers who have bought the specific lots listed above should stop feeding it to their dogs.

If you have questions or would like to receive a refund or coupon for a replacement product, you can call 1-888-569-6767, Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST.

According to the FDA, no other Milo's Kitchen dog treats, or any other product manufactured by the J.M. Smucker Company, are impacted.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved