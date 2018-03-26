Murder case against Poplar Bluff man moved to Wayne Co. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murder case against Poplar Bluff man moved to Wayne Co.

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Rickey Hurt was accused of murder in 2015. His trial was moved to Wayne County. (Source: Butler County Detention Center) Rickey Hurt was accused of murder in 2015. His trial was moved to Wayne County. (Source: Butler County Detention Center)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

The Poplar Bluff, Missouri man accused in a 2015 murder sees his case moved to Wayne County.

A judge approved a motion filed by Rickey Hurt's attorney asking for a change of venue.

Hurt is accused of killing Edward Goodwin, who went missing in June 2015. Authorities recovered his remains from a Butler County lake.

Hurt will be back in court in April.

