Herrin Police arrest man after high-speed chase

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Police chase suspect in Herrin, IL.
HERRIN, IL (KFVS) -

Herrin Police Department ended a chase involving a suspect in a hit-and-run.

According to Herrin Police, Herrin PD was asked to find a car involved in a hit-and-run crash in Franklin County, Ill.

An officer found the vehicle and attempt to make a traffic stop. The suspect drove away from the officer through a neighborhood at high speed.

The suspect was found again and the officer chased the suspect into a wooded area where the suspect stopped.

The officer arrest Twenty-eight-year-old Jeremy Wayne Upton and find that he was in possession of a stolen firearm and methamphetamine.

Upton was charged with Possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of methamphetamine, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, Speeding 35 mph or more in access of applicable limit or disobeyed stop sign.

Upton also had an active warrant of arrest from the Colorado Department of Corrections for violation of parole, as well as, Domestic Battery warrant out of Franklin County, Ill.

Police took Upton to the Williamson County Jail.

