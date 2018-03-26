Missouri's Porter Jr. declares for the NBA Draft - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missouri's Porter Jr. declares for the NBA Draft

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Michael Porter Jr. declared for the NBA draft. (Source: Raycom Media) Michael Porter Jr. declared for the NBA draft. (Source: Raycom Media)
COLUMBIA, MO (KFVS) -

University of Missouri freshman basketball star Michael Porter Jr. has declared for the NBA draft.

Porter entered Mizzou as one of the top-ranked newcomers in the entire nation.

He suffered an early-season back injury and missed most of the season before returning for the SEC Tournament and NCAA Tournament games.

