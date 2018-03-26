Saline Co. sheriff's office investigating church burglary - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Saline Co. sheriff's office investigating church burglary

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Surveillance images of church burglary suspects. (Source: Saline County Sheriff's Office) Surveillance images of church burglary suspects. (Source: Saline County Sheriff's Office)
Deputies say the Little Chapel Church north of Harrisburg was burglarized. (Source: Saline Co. Sheriff's Office) Deputies say the Little Chapel Church north of Harrisburg was burglarized. (Source: Saline Co. Sheriff's Office)
Several offices in the church were ransacked. (Source: Saline Co. Sheriff's Office) Several offices in the church were ransacked. (Source: Saline Co. Sheriff's Office)
According to deputies, a few items and some cash were taken. (Source: Saline Co. Sheriff's Office) According to deputies, a few items and some cash were taken. (Source: Saline Co. Sheriff's Office)
SALINE COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

The Saline County Sheriff's Office is investigating a church burglary.

According to deputies, the Little Chapel Church on Illinois Highway 34 North, about 4 miles north of Harrisburg, was burglarized early on Monday morning, March 26. They said several offices were ransacked and a few items and some cash were taken.

Anyone who may recognize the people in the images from the surveillance video is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 618-252-8661.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Under-door locking system adding security to Heartland school

    Under-door locking system adding security to Heartland school

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:59 PM EDT2018-03-27 02:59:54 GMT
    (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)(Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)
    (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)(Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)
    At Eagle Ridge Christian School, in Cape Girardeau, security is key. They know that the safety of every student is important. "And honestly it can be a little frightening whenever you hear the things that go on in schools, so we just want to do whatever we can," said Rachael Mellies, a teacher at the school. "We have gotten these barracuda systems that are easy to use, you just slide it under the door." The school added the system for&nbs...
    At Eagle Ridge Christian School, in Cape Girardeau, security is key. They know that the safety of every student is important. "And honestly it can be a little frightening whenever you hear the things that go on in schools, so we just want to do whatever we can," said Rachael Mellies, a teacher at the school. "We have gotten these barracuda systems that are easy to use, you just slide it under the door." The school added the system for&nbs...

  • Springtime means turtles traversing roads

    Springtime means turtles traversing roads

    Monday, March 26 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-03-27 01:52:14 GMT
    A three-toes box turtle rests on a road. The Missouri Department of Conservation is urging drivers to avoid hitting the slow-moving reptiles as they're more active in Spring.A three-toes box turtle rests on a road. The Missouri Department of Conservation is urging drivers to avoid hitting the slow-moving reptiles as they're more active in Spring.
    A three-toes box turtle rests on a road. The Missouri Department of Conservation is urging drivers to avoid hitting the slow-moving reptiles as they're more active in Spring.A three-toes box turtle rests on a road. The Missouri Department of Conservation is urging drivers to avoid hitting the slow-moving reptiles as they're more active in Spring.

    Springtime brings a new kind of road hazard, the slow, hard-shelled kind. As temperatures rise turtles tend to be more on the move and motorists should be on the look out for the reptiles crossing roadways.

    Springtime brings a new kind of road hazard, the slow, hard-shelled kind. As temperatures rise turtles tend to be more on the move and motorists should be on the look out for the reptiles crossing roadways.

  • BBB warns data risk of social media quizzes

    BBB warns data risk of social media quizzes

    Monday, March 26 2018 8:44 PM EDT2018-03-27 00:44:26 GMT
    With everything coming out with the Cambridge Analytica scandal and now the Federal Trade Commission investigating Facebook, the Better Business Bureau wants to remind people to be careful about what they share or participate in online no matter how innocent it appears. That includes social media quizzes and surveys. While they can be fun, BBB President & CEO Michelle Corey said you could  be making yourself vulnerable to more than you think. "Often people don't read...
    With everything coming out with the Cambridge Analytica scandal and now the Federal Trade Commission investigating Facebook, the Better Business Bureau wants to remind people to be careful about what they share or participate in online no matter how innocent it appears. That includes social media quizzes and surveys. While they can be fun, BBB President & CEO Michelle Corey said you could  be making yourself vulnerable to more than you think. "Often people don't read...
    •   
Powered by Frankly