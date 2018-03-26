Man indicted for murder in Jackson Co., IL strangling case

James Michael Deese was indicted for murder in a 2017 strangling case. (Source: Jackson Co. State's Attorney)

A DeSoto, Illinois man was indicted for murder on Friday, March 23.

James Michael Deese, 52, was charged in Circuit Court in Jackson County, Ill., with the murder of 76-year-old Frank Stonemark

Deese allegedly killed Stonemark by strangling him and choking him around October 29, 2017. He is charged in a second count with concealing the death of Stonemark with the knowledge that Stonemark died by homicidal means.

He is also charged in a third count with moving the body from the place of death with intent to conceal information regarding the place and manner of the death.

Deese is currently in custody on a $1 million bond after having made his first court appearance on Friday, March 23, 2018.

His case is set for a preliminary hearing on April 4 in Jackson County Circuit Court.

