Man indicted for murder in Jackson Co., IL strangling case

Man indicted for murder in Jackson Co., IL strangling case

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
James Michael Deese was indicted for murder in a 2017 strangling case. (Source: Jackson Co. State's Attorney) James Michael Deese was indicted for murder in a 2017 strangling case. (Source: Jackson Co. State's Attorney)
JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A DeSoto, Illinois man was indicted for murder on Friday, March 23.

James Michael Deese, 52, was charged in Circuit Court in Jackson County, Ill., with the murder of 76-year-old Frank Stonemark

Deese allegedly killed Stonemark by strangling him and choking him around October 29, 2017. He is charged in a second count with concealing the death of Stonemark with the knowledge that Stonemark died by homicidal means.

He is also charged in a third count with moving the body from the place of death with intent to conceal information regarding the place and manner of the death.

Deese is currently in custody on a $1 million bond after having made his first court appearance on Friday, March 23, 2018.

His case is set for a preliminary hearing on April 4 in Jackson County Circuit Court.

