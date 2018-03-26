Missouri professor makes app for women with abusive partners

A smartphone app is helping victims of intimate partner violence create safety plans and find resources. (Source: Stock image/KFVS)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A smartphone app developed by a University of Missouri professor is helping victims of intimate partner violence create safety plans and find resources.

Dr. Tina Bloom is an associate professor of nursing at MU. She and her team helped create myPlan, a decision tool for women in abusive relationships to assess the danger they're in and access emergency resources like child care, medical records and legal advice.

The information on the app can be tailored to college women, Spanish speakers, pregnant women and those in same-sex relationships.

The Columbia Missourian reports that the app has been downloaded more than 6,000 times since introduced in 2016.

Studies conducted about myPlan show women reported having less decision conflict after using the app once. They're also more likely to have left an abuser.

Information from: Columbia Missourian, http://www.columbiamissourian.com

