Jewelry, cash, handgun reported stolen, suspect wanted in Carterville, IL

Officers said jewelry, cash and a handgun were stolen (Source: KFVS)

Police with the Carterville Police Department said they responded to a burglary on March 25.

They were at the scene on Sunday night around 8:15 p.m.

Police responded to a report of a residential burglary in the 300 block of Marcia Drive.

Officers said they learned that between 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 24 and 8 p.m. Sunday, a person forced their way into a residence and jewelry, cash and a handgun were stolen.

Evidence was collected and the investigation is ongoing according to police

Police ask that citizens report any suspicious people and/or vehicles to the appropriate law enforcement agency immediately, day or night.

