Library fines waived during April at McCracken Co. Public Library

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Fines will be waived for patrons during April (Source: McCracken County Public Library)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

If you have an overdue library book, the McCracken County Public Library is welcoming back patrons who have overdue materials by waiving late fines during April.

This begins April 1 and runs through April 30 during many area schools’ spring breaks as well as National Library Week.

The fine forgiveness event, which lasted for two weeks in April of 2017 and restored borrowing privileges to approximately 300 patrons. The event also prompted the return of library materials that had been overdue for more than thirty years.

But, patrons who do have overdue books are encouraged to return them during this period without paying the fines.

Fees for materials not returned will not be waived. The program is an opportunity for library patrons to bring their accounts back into good standing and for the library to recover materials it might not have otherwise.

For more information, visit the library’s website at www.mclib.net or call 270-442-2510.

