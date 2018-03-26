First Alert: Wet work week in store

There is a slight chance of flooding in Southeast Missouri and parts of southern Illinois through Tuesday. (Source: KFVS)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are moving through the Heartland on Monday, March 26.

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says more showers and storms will develop on Monday evening to the west and slowly move across the area later. Heavy rain could occur in our northwestern counties.

Grant says Tuesday will be cloudy with a good chance of scattered showers and maybe a rumble of thunder.

The heaviest rain will be across our northwestern counties during the day but will shift southeast across the Heartland during the late afternoon and evening hours on Tuesday.

The highs on Tuesday will reach the lower to middle 60s.

This unsettled weather pattern looks to continue for much of the work week.

