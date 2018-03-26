What you need to know March 26

Good morning it is Monday, March 26.

Get ready for a soggy week. Parts of the western Heartland are already under a flood watch.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says there will be scattered showers today. Temps will get into the 50s and 60s.

The heaviest rainfall will be from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday. Some places might get an inch or two during that period. We’re not expecting severe weather, but flooding is possible.

The weekend forecast is still a little unclear. It looks like we could see some scattered showers on Easter Sunday, but they’re definitely not a sure thing.

An Iowa family died in Mexico after reportedly inhaling a toxic gas.

A good Samaritan rescued a toddler from a dog attack in California.

A couple in Texas, charged with continuous violence against a family member for allegedly beating their 16-year-old daughter.

Officers in Wayne County, Missouri are looking for a double amputee who has not been seen in over a month.

