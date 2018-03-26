What you need to know March 26 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

What you need to know March 26

Get ready for a soggy week (Source: Pixabay) Get ready for a soggy week (Source: Pixabay)
Good morning it is Monday, March 26.

First Alert Forecast

Get ready for a soggy week. Parts of the western Heartland are already under a flood watch.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says there will be scattered showers today. Temps will get into the 50s and 60s. 

The heaviest rainfall will be from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday. Some places might get an inch or two during that period. We’re not expecting severe weather, but flooding is possible.

The weekend forecast is still a little unclear. It looks like we could see some scattered showers on Easter Sunday, but they’re definitely not a sure thing.

Making headlines

  1. Thousands came out and left messages that will be preserved for life at Missouri's National Veterans Memorial in Perryville, Mo.
  2. One person is in custody after a woman was found dead in Cardwell, Mo.
  3. The Kentucky State Police (KSP) is currently investigating a shooting that happened Friday, March 23.
  4. An indoor smoking ban in Illinois began 10 years ago, now it is a part of daily life.
  5. Hundreds marched the streets of Carbondale, Illinois as part of a nationwide movement to end violence at schools.

Trending web stories

An Iowa family died in Mexico after reportedly inhaling a toxic gas.

A good Samaritan rescued a toddler from a dog attack in California.

A couple in Texas, charged with continuous violence against a family member for allegedly beating their 16-year-old daughter.

Officers in Wayne County, Missouri are looking for a double amputee who has not been seen in over a month.

  • Under-door locking system adding security to Heartland school

    At Eagle Ridge Christian School, in Cape Girardeau, security is key. They know that the safety of every student is important. "And honestly it can be a little frightening whenever you hear the things that go on in schools, so we just want to do whatever we can," said Rachael Mellies, a teacher at the school. "We have gotten these barracuda systems that are easy to use, you just slide it under the door." The school added the system for&nbs...
  • Springtime means turtles traversing roads

    Springtime brings a new kind of road hazard, the slow, hard-shelled kind. As temperatures rise turtles tend to be more on the move and motorists should be on the look out for the reptiles crossing roadways.

  • BBB warns data risk of social media quizzes

    With everything coming out with the Cambridge Analytica scandal and now the Federal Trade Commission investigating Facebook, the Better Business Bureau wants to remind people to be careful about what they share or participate in online no matter how innocent it appears. That includes social media quizzes and surveys. While they can be fun, BBB President & CEO Michelle Corey said you could  be making yourself vulnerable to more than you think. "Often people don't read...
