Becky Glasby to speak at McCracken County, KY Library’s Quilt Week

On April 19 at 7 p.m.., Becky Glasby will present “Connecting with Today’s Quilter,” at the McCracken County Library.

In this presentation, Glasby will explain how quilters can use social media to connect with each other and the international quilt community.

This event is in celebration of the library’s Quilt Week.

Topics will include tutorials, quilt swaps, classes, online groups, and quilting for a cause. Quilts will be used to showcase Museum educational programs and online quilting activities.

Becky Glasby is the Director of Education at the National Quilt Museum and an avid self-taught quilter who enjoys sharing her craft with everyone she meets.

Glasby is active in the online quilt community. She is a co-chair for an annual quilt retreat and has exhibited quilts across the country.

All programs are free and open to the public.

