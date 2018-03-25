Man accused of murdering 77-year-old woman in Cardwell, MO in co - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man accused of murdering 77-year-old woman in Cardwell, MO in court

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
CARDWELL, MO (KFVS) -

The man facing charges in connection to a woman was found dead in Cardwell, Missouri made a court appearance on Tuesday, March 27.

Officials with the Dunklin County Sheriff's office said Charles Scott Lipper, 53, has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery.

He is scheduled to be back in court on April 5 at 9 a.m. in front of Judge Speilman. He was appointed a public defender according to Sheriff Bob Holder. 

Deputies said around 12:15 p.m. on March 25 they received a 911 call saying someone had killed their mother.

They said the caller gave an address on East Mulberry Street in Cardwell, Mo.

Officials said the Dunklin County Major Case Squad was activated and a homicide investigation began.

According to deputies, they found 77-year-old Vada Nichols dead at the home.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, March 26. The results could take several weeks. There is not an official cause of death right now. 

Deputies said an area of the neighborhood was searched by the team and a person of interest was revealed. Lipper was found and taken into custody in Kennett, Mo.

He has been housed at the Dunklin County Justice Center. Dunklin County Sheriff Bob Holder said the court did not authorize a bond.

The Dunklin County Sheriff's Office investigated, along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control, Missouri Highway Patrol local zone, Malden Police Department, Kennett Police Department and the Cardwell Police Department.

    •   
