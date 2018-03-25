Man accused of murdering 77-year-old woman in Cardwell, MO

Springtime brings a new kind of road hazard, the slow, hard-shelled kind. As temperatures rise turtles tend to be more on the move and motorists should be on the look out for the reptiles crossing roadways.
Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says more showers and storms will develop on Monday evening to the west and slowly move across the area later.
Two varieties of Milo's Kitchen dog treats have been recalled due to potentially elevated levels of beef thyroid hormone.
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.
For years, Kalihi residents have complained about the amount of trash piling up at this home at the corner of Gulick and Pacheco.
The Dothan Police Department has arrested two suspects on a capital murder charge in connection with the weekend shooting death of a woman.
