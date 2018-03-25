Man accused of murdering 77-year-old woman in Cardwell, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man accused of murdering 77-year-old woman in Cardwell, MO

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Charles Scott Lipper has been charged with first-degree murder, burglary and robbery (Source: Dunklin County Sheriff's Office)
CARDWELL, MO (KFVS) -

One man is in custody after a woman was found dead in Cardwell, Missouri.

Officials with the Dunklin County Sheriff's office said Charles Scott Lipper, 53, has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery.

Deputies said around 12:15 p.m. on March 25 they received a 911 call saying someone had killed their mother.

They said the caller gave an address on East Mulberry Street in Cardwell, Mo.

Officials said the Dunklin County Major Case Squad was activated and a homicide investigation began.

According to deputies, they found 77-year-old Vada Nichols dead at the home.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, March 26. 

Deputies said an area of the neighborhood was searched by the team and a person of interest was revealed. Lipper was found and taken into custody in Kennett, Mo.

He has been housed at the Dunklin County Justice Center.

Dunklin County Sheriff Bob Holder said the court did not authorize a bond and Lipper will have a court appearance on March 27 in the Dunklin County Circuit Court.

The Dunklin County Sheriff's Office investigated, along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control, Missouri Highway Patrol local zone, Malden Police Department, Kennett Police Department and the Cardwell Police Department.

