Many write messages on National Veterans Wall in Perryville

Written by Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
Peopl write messages on the National Veterans Wall in Perryville, Mo.
PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

Thousands came out and left messages that will be preserved for life at the Missouri's National Veterans Memorial in Perryville, Mo, at the Mark of Remembrance event on Sunday. 

These messages will be encased behind the black granite blocks with the names etched in it that were lost in Vietnam.

Those that visited were able to leave a personal message with a Sharpie marker on the concrete where their lost loved one's name will be placed at.

Gary Barandes lost his good friend in Oak Ridge during the war. He said he greatly misses him.

"He'll finally have a good resting place to come home to and everybody will be able to see, that knows him, will be able to see him at the wall," Barandes said. "I think it's a good place to be. He's been at the traveling wall and we will bring it to him here, bring him home."

Dennis Wolk has missed his friend for nearly five decades and said that not one day doesn't go by that he thinks about him. He feels writing a personal message is a good way to honor and remember him as a great friend he was. 

"I appreciate the opportunity to do it," Wolk said. "When somebody's taken from family and friends like this, you don't have time to say anything. We were pretty good friends throughout high school."

Throughout the day messages filled the wall along with pictures, flowers and whispers. 

The Missouri National Veterans Memorial is a full-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C.

The wall plans to be completed by the fall of 2018.

