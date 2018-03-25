Cards pitcher Wainwright going on DL with hamstring strain - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cards pitcher Wainwright going on DL with hamstring strain

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright will start the season on the disabled list because of a strained left hamstring.

The Cardinals made the announcement Sunday. With the longtime ace out, rookie Jack Flaherty will begin the year in the rotation as the fifth starter.

Wainwright recently hurt his hamstring in a conditioning drill. Closer Luke Gregerson also injured a hamstring during a drill and will be on the DL.

The 36-year-old Wainwright had pitched well this spring and was set to start the second game of the season, on Saturday in New York against the Mets. That slot also would've lined him up to pitch the home opener on April 5 against Arizona.

Wainwright was 12-5 with a 5.11 ERA last year.

The 22-year-old Flaherty made his major league debut last season and went 0-2 with a 6.33 ERA in six games.

