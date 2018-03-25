Illinois smoking ban part of everyday life 10 years later - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Illinois smoking ban part of everyday life 10 years later

The statewide ban went into effect on Jan. 1, 2008. (Source: Pixabay) The statewide ban went into effect on Jan. 1, 2008. (Source: Pixabay)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Ten years after the indoor smoking ban was enacted in Illinois, it has become part of everyday life.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports that the statewide ban went into effect on Jan. 1, 2008. It was criticized by some local bar owners and pushed by public health advocates.

Todd Maisch is the president and CEO of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce. He says his organization was fervently opposed to the measure because it banned a legal product.

But supporters of smoking bans contended that there would be massive health benefits.

According to the United Health Foundation, smoking dropped in the state from about 20 percent of adults to 15 percent between 2008 and 2017. Only two years, 2009 and 2012, showed an increase.

Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

